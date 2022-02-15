WEATHER ALERT:Wind Gusts Up To 65 MPH Possible Later This Week
SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Three people have been arrested after a shooting at the Mystic Housing Development in Somerville Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at about 1:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Police are searching for two additional suspects allegedly involved in the incident.

A firearm was recovered from the area.

The Healey School in Somerville was ordered to shelter in place for a short time.

