SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Three people have been arrested after a shooting at the Mystic Housing Development in Somerville Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting was reported at about 1:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Police are searching for two additional suspects allegedly involved in the incident.
A firearm was recovered from the area.
The Healey School in Somerville was ordered to shelter in place for a short time.