LYNN (CBS) — A large group of union workers gathered outside General Electric’s headquarters in Boston on Monday. They are opposing plans to split the company up.
GE plans to create three separate entities that would move some production offshore and outsource more than 80 jobs at the Lynn factory.
“This company makes billions of dollars off of taxpayer dollars. That’s how they get their money. So we came here to put them on notice and let them know that we’re not going down without a fight, are we?” one speaker said.
In a statement, GE said creating three public companies will provide opportunities for workers in the future and drive long-term growth.