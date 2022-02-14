Revolution Officially Announce Signing Of Jozy AltidoreWhat had been reported for weeks was made official on Monday, as the New England Revolution announced the signing of Jozy Altidore.

Here Are The Patriots' Odds For Winning Next Year's Super BowlThe NFL season is, sadly, over. So begins a long, cold stretch of the calendar without football. But there's always next year.

Celtics Teammates Make Case For Jaylen Brown To Replace James Harden On All-Star TeamJaylen Brown was not selected as an All-Star this season. But now that a spot has opened up, his teammates are looking to change that.

Brian Flores Update: Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Under Investigation For Tanking Claims, Coach Adding Texans To LawsuitIt's been a rather turbulent couple of weeks for the NFL, with Brian Flores' lawsuit being the biggest issue to arise. The case had some developments over Super Bowl weekend, too.

Bill Belichick Spotted With Urban Meyer At Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Club On Super Bowl WeekendThe Patriots fell well short of reaching the Super Bowl this year, thus allowing Bill Belichick to get in some R&R over the past month. On Super Bowl weekend, he used that free time to head to Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.