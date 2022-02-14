Hurley: Bad Officiating Kind Of Ruined The Super BowlA missed facemask was just the beginning for the Super Bowl officiating crew, as a late defensive holding penalty really changed the game in a way the officials never should.

Cooper Kupp's Late TD Lifts Rams Over Bengals 23-20 In Super BowlIn a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy.

Jayson Tatum Scores 38, Celtics Rally Past Hawks For 8th Win In RowThe Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win.

Josh McDaniels Snags 2 Members Of Bill Belichick's Coaching Staff To Join Him With RaidersFormer Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is taking some friends with him to Las Vegas.

Tom Brady, Bucs Reportedly Haven't Ruled Out QB Coming Out Of RetirementTom Brady has retired from football for less than two weeks. But rumors about his potential return to the NFL won’t stop popping up.