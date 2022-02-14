Brian Flores Update: Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Under Investigation For Tanking Claims, Coach Adding Texans To LawsuitIt's been a rather turbulent couple of weeks for the NFL, with Brian Flores' lawsuit being the biggest issue to arise. The case had some developments over Super Bowl weekend, too.

Bill Belichick Spotted With Urban Meyer At Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Club On Super Bowl WeekendThe Patriots fell well short of reaching the Super Bowl this year, thus allowing Bill Belichick to get in some R&R over the past month. On Super Bowl weekend, he used that free time to head to Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Hurley: Bad Officiating Kind Of Ruined The Super BowlA missed facemask was just the beginning for the Super Bowl officiating crew, as a late defensive holding penalty really changed the game in a way the officials never should.

Cooper Kupp's Late TD Lifts Rams Over Bengals 23-20 In Super BowlIn a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy.

Jayson Tatum Scores 38, Celtics Rally Past Hawks For 8th Win In RowThe Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win.