BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts State House will reopen to the public next week for the first time in nearly two years, lawmakers announced on Monday.
Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano announced the decision in a joint statement.
We are pleased to announce that the State House will be opened to the public, Monday through Friday, as of Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Masks will be required, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test from no more than one day before entry. With public health data constantly evolving, we will review these requirements on a weekly basis. We look forward to seeing the public in the State House.
Lawmakers had faced criticism for keeping the State House closed to the public at a time when major indoor venues have been open for months.