BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,863 new confirmed COVID cases on Monday, after no reports over the weekend. There were also 66 additional deaths reported from Friday.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.00%, marking a continued drop in positivity rate.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,552,532. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,188.
There were 160,138 total new tests reported.
There are 1,024 people currently in the hospital with COVID, which is also down from Friday when there were 1,062 people in the hospital with COVID.
There are also 188 patients currently in intensive care.