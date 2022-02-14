BOSTON (CBS) — Jaylen Brown was not selected as an All-Star this season. But now that a spot has opened up, his teammates are looking to change that.
The 76ers announced that newly acquired star James Harden will be out through the All-Star break, and that he won’t be participating in the All-Star Game itself.
Harden missing the All-Star Game due to his hamstring injury opens up a spot. And considering Jaylen Brown was a borderline snub for the game initially, he’s a natural choice to potentially earn that All-Star spot.
While it’s unclear if he gets that honor, his teammates were quick to make the push.
Grant Williams shared a GIF from “The Wire,” suggesting that if Brown doesn’t make the All-Star team then “this game is rigged, man.” Jayson Tatum, who will be a starter for Team Durant, quickly agreed, quote-tweeting Williams in agreement.
What he said! https://t.co/chyNczVE3g
— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) February 14, 2022
An All-Star last season, Brown’s averaging 23.5 points, 6.6 rebounds (a career high), and 3.2 assists per game in 44 games played this year.
Commissioner Adam Silver will name a replacement for Harden sometime this week. The Celtics made it clear what they are hoping to hear.