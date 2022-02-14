BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots fell well short of reaching the Super Bowl this year, thus allowing Bill Belichick to get in some R&R over the past month. On Super Bowl weekend, he used that free time to head to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Belichick was spotted spending time with Urban Meyer, the three-time collegiate national champion coach who was recently fired after one season with the Jaguars.

Politico’s Meredith McGraw first noticed the duo, and Brian Schottenstein of the Schottenstein Real Estate Group shared a photo with Belichick and Meyer.

Great night out with the family, @CoachUrbanMeyer and Bill Belichick! pic.twitter.com/47hR00mZeT — Brian Schottenstein (@DaSchott) February 13, 2022

Belichick’s trip to Mar-a-Lago indicates that he and the former president have indeed patched their relationship, as detailed in an excerpt from a new book. The book — “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future” — said that Belichick “chickened out” when declining to visit the White House to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom in January of 2021, not long after the Capitol riots.

The book excerpt, published by Yahoo, noted that Belichick’s rejection was one that “bothered [Trump] the most,” but that the two men eventually made amends.

“Back then, Trump said, Belichick had ‘chickened out.’ But get this, Trump confided: The coach had just a week earlier been playing golf at Trump’s nearby course,” the book, co-written by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, said. “Trump had run into him there on the second-to-last hole. ‘He came up to me on the seventeenth,’ the former commander-in-chief recounted with relish. Stretching credulity for anyone familiar with Belichick’s gruff persona, Trump claimed: ‘He hugged me and kissed me.'”