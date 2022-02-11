BOSTON (CBS) – Florist Angel Diaz is in the midst of a rush and it’s a good feeling to have business booming around Valentine’s Day. “You have to have the skills of planning ahead of time,” said Diaz.
Because for florists this Valentine's Day has come with its challenges including supply chain issues and price.
Diaz had to lock in his flower orders and the price three or four months ago and if he runs out, he’ll do his best, but custom orders would be even more expensive. “For example if I run out of roses right now I will be getting double the price I got for my flowers three months ago,” he said.
Customer orders even started coming in at The Centerpiece Flower Shop in West Roxbury two months ago, a business he opened just as the pandemic took hold. "I personally don't want to say no to anyone, especially roses at this time, so I might offer them a second choice," Diaz said.
It’s also a boon for restaurants, especially with Valentine’s Day on a Monday night. It’s golden for us, ” said Mira Giangregorio who owns Nando on Hanover Street in Boston’s North End.
Saturday will also be the busiest she has seen in two months with nearly 200 reservations already. Valentine's Day extends through the weekend with good weather that will also bring customers out.
The restaurant also opened in the midst of the pandemic so there’s plenty of love for this weekend. “I would say just seeing a light at the end of the tunnel. We opened in April 2021 and we’ve already held our breath,” Giangregorio said.