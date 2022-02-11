FOXBORO (CBS) — We’ve known for a while that Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was heading overseas to Arsenal. His transfer became official Friday morning.
The Revolution announced Friday that the club has agreed to terms for the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year to join the English Premier League club for an undisclosed fee, pending completion of a medical.
Turner will still stop shots for the Revs for the next few months, as he won’t be joining Arsenal until late June. That will allow him to remain with New England through the entirety of the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League campaign and nearly half of the 2022 MLS regular season.
The 27-year-old Turner has been New England’s starting keeper since 2018 after joining the club as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He’s had an incredible career with the Revs, posting 21 clean sheets in 97 regular-season starts. Five of those came in 2021 as Turner helped New England win the club’s first-ever Supporters’ Shield.