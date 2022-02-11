BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,499 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. There were also 53 additional deaths reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is down to 3.74%.READ MORE: Salem Officials Warn Of Increased Coyote Sightings
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,518,669. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,122.READ MORE: Supply Chain Issues Could Impact Last Minute Valentine's Day Orders
There were 81,787 total new tests reported.
There are 1,062 people currently in the hospital with COVID.MORE NEWS: Man Killed In Early Morning Crash In Braintree
There are also 193 patients currently in intensive care.