BOSTON (CBS) – Boston’s COVID-19 restrictions didn’t stop people from venturing out ahead of what’s expected to be a busy weekend for restaurants.

“It feels good to be out on a day like this, a night like this,” said Jerry Natale of Haverhill. “It’s February and you can walk around with a light jacket – how can you beat it?”

The nice weather, coupled with a weekend of sports and Valentine’s Day is proving to be a money-maker for restaurants like MIDA in Boston’s South End. The winter months are typically some of the slowest for the industry.

“More reservations than we’ve had in the history of the restaurants, triple digits,” said chef-owner Douglass Williams. “I honestly don’t think the vax cards make a difference.”

The Natale family didn’t mind masking up or showing their vaccination card Friday evening. They stopped in for dinner from Haverhill where the restrictions are much more relaxed. “We don’t have to carry a vaccine card,” said Betsy Natale. “It’s a little bit freer.”

But it’s not a huge hassle for them.

“You get used to it. It’s no big deal,” said Jerry Natale. “You understand why they’re doing these things. You have to bear with it and hope that this will all be done.”

The folks at Pazza on Porter are grateful for this busy three-day stretch.

“It definitely helps. Coupled with the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day on Monday,” said owner Raffaele Stalvi.

For those who’ve been vaccinated, it’s a relief to have a glimpse of normalcy during this pandemic.

“At this beginning it was, it was a little scary, but now that we’ve been vaccinated, we feel better about it,” said Jerry Natale.