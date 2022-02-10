WASHINGTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has received plenty of well-wishes and praise since announcing his retirement from football. Now members of Congress are seeking to honor “the GOAT.”

Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Ed Markey (D-MA), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Susan Collins (R-ME), Angus King (I-ME), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Jack Reed (D-RI) have introduced a resolution in Congress that “highlights Tom Brady’s incredible career with the New England Patriots and the joy he brought to all of Patriots Nation who loved watching him play.” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ name is not on the resolution; neither are the senators from Connecticut.

The text of the resolution says that the Senate “honors the legendary career of Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, Jr., whose leadership, tenacity, and hard work defined a generation for Patriots Nation and whose legacy will continue to live on for years to come; and wishes Tom Brady a fulfilling post-professional football career as he bids farewell to the gridiron.”

The resolution notes that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is considered “the best draft pick of all time” as the 199th selection in the 2000 NFL draft and “was instrumental in creating iconic moments in New England sports history.”

Some of the career highlights the resolution recognizes over Brady’s two decades in New England include the Snow Bowl victory over the Raiders in 2002, the 16-0 2007 regular season and the 28-3 comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

“Tom Brady taught all of New England that the most important championship ring was ‘the next one,’ the resolution says. “Brady brought incredible joy to New England and all of Patriots Nation, who loved watching him play.”

Click here to read the full text of the resolution.