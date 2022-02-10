BOSTON (CBS) — If you were hoping to wake up to a big Celtics trade rumor on NBA trade deadline day, you may want to go back to bed for a bit. Boston reportedly has its sights set on Orlando swingman Terrence Ross as the 3pm deadline approaches.

Ross is Boston’s “primary target” at the deadline, according to the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. The Celtics are reportedly working on a trade package that includes Dennis Schroder, another player and a draft pick for Ross, who has one more deal left on his contract.

Celtics fans are well aware of Ross’ scoring prowess, as he torched Boston for 33 points at TD Garden earlier this season. It was one of his best games of the season, which overall, has been a down year for the 31-year-old.

Ross is in his sixth season with the Magic, but his role has decreased greatly as Orlando is turning to younger players. The 6-foot-6 Ross is averaging just 10.9 points over 24.5 minutes per game. He’s hitting 40.5 percent of his shots overall, but just 30.8 percent from downtown. His three-point shooting has declined in each of the last four seasons.

Ross has hit 36.4 percent overall from three-point land for his 11-year career, which has seen him primarily come off the bench for the Toronto Raptors and Magic. Boston’s goal is to add shooting off the bench at the deadline, and maybe a change of scenery will help Ross get his shooting groove back. Orlando is in full tank mode, while Boston is looking to make a run at a top six spot in the East.

However, if Brad Stevens also wants to get under the tax line at the deadline, acquiring Ross (who carries a $12.5 million cap hit this season and an $11.5 million hit next season) won’t help him in that department. Sending out Schroder and someone like Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith would actually add roughly $3 million to the books this year, so other moves would need to be made to get out of repeater tax prison.

But perhaps the tax is no longer an issue thanks to Boston’s six-game win streak and unbelievable defensive play as of late. If adding a shooter is now the goal, Ross fits that bill, despite his struggles this season. He’s just not the kind of pickup that inject a lot more excitement into the team, barring a massive turnaround with a change of uniform.