BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have made a trade for an actual player. After sending a pair of injured players away to start deadline day, Boston has reportedly acquired combo guard Derrick White from San Antonio for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford and a first-round pick.

The Athletic’s Sham Charania was first to report the trade, with The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach later reporting that Langford and the first-round pick were part of the deal. It’s a protected 2022 first-round pick that won’t go to San Antonio if it’s a top four selection.

The Spurs can also swap picks with the Celtics in 2028, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

White, 27, is a solid rotational player averaging 14.4 points and 5.6 assists per game this season. He’s started all but one of his 49 games with San Antonio this season, shooting 42.6 percent from the floor. His 31.4 percent shooting from three this season is a career-low, with White hitting 34 percent of his shots from downtown for his career. He had spent his entire five-year career with the Spurs, averaging 11.6 points off 45 percent shooting.

White will likely be Boston’s first combo-guard off the bench, much like Richardson was in his brief stint with the team. He has a history with current Boston head coach Ime Udoka from their days in San Antonio, and is a solid playmaker and strong defender.

He’s a pretty pricey pickup for Boston, as he’s under contract through 2024-25 for $68 million. But Boston remains under the tax by roughly $3 million after the trade, and is expected to make more moves ahead of the 3pm deadline.

White gives the Celtics four point guards on the roster at the moment, along with Marcus Smart, Dennis Schroder and Payton Pritchard, so someone else will probably be traded before the deadline.