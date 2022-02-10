BOSTON (CBS) — Trade deadline day is finally underway for the Celtics. With just a few hours left before the deadline, Brad Stevens made his first deadline day trade — for a future second-round pick.
Boston has reportedly traded away a pair of injured players — PJ Dozier and Bol Bol — previously acquired from Denver for Juancho Hernangomez. The Celtics are also sending a future second and cash to the Orlando Magic for a future second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Bol Bol era in Boston ended before it ever got a chance to begin. The move is, obviously, just a move for the books, getting the Celtics under the luxury tax — for now. While it certainly isn't all that exciting, except for maybe nerds like Stevens and owners who want to save some money, it could set up other moves ahead of the 3pm trade deadline.
Unfortunately for Boston, one of their reported deadline day targets — Milwaukee guard Donte DiVincenzo — ended up going to Sacramento in a four-team trade earlier Thursday.
For now, the Celtics have just accomplished a little bit of bookkeeping with the trade deadline just a few hours away.