BOSTON (CBS) — For those looking to add a friendly little critter to their home, this upcoming weekend could be the perfect opportunity. The MSPCA and the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem are waiving adoption fees for “small pets” on Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13.
Small pets include rabbits, guinea pigs, mice, hamsters and birds. Fees can typically add up to $85 per rabbit or $30 per guinea pig, for example.
There are more than 100 small pets waiting to be adopted at the centers. There’s been a 66% rise in guinea pig and rabbit surrenders to the MSPCA over the past year.
Anyone looking to adopt can visit mspca.org/adopt or neas.org/adopt