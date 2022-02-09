BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand has been suspended for 6 games for his actions late in Tuesday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
In the final minute of Boston’s 4-2 loss, a frustrated Marchand threw a punch at Pens goalie Tristan Jarry, and then slashed him with his stick as he was escorted off the ice. Those antics earned Marchand a match penalty and a roughing minor. He had an in-person hearing over Zoom with the NHL on Wednesday, leading to his lengthy suspension.READ MORE: After East-West Shrine Bowl MVP, Brown QB And Andover Native EJ Perry Sets Sights On NFL Combine
It’s the eighth suspension of his 13-year career, which will only further cement Marchand’s reputation around the NHL. He was also suspended for three games earlier this season for slew footing Vancouver defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.READ MORE: Tuukka Rask Announces His Retirement From NHL
It comes at a bad time for the Bruins, too, as they’ll be down both their leading scorer in Marchand (21 goals, 49 points) and top center in Patrice Bergeron, who is out at least Thursday with a head injury that he suffered Tuesday night.MORE NEWS: Why The Celtics Should Be Buyers At The NBA Trade Deadline
Bergeron missed practice on Wednesday and Marchand did not skate on the first line, leaving Bruce Cassidy to put Erik Haula and Taylor Hall alongside David Pastrnak. Boston is currently 26-15-3 on the season, sitting in fourth place in the Atlantic Division.