BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is probably going to have to sit out the next few games, as the Bruins forward is facing a suspension for his latest on-ice antics. Marchand let his frustration boil over at the end of Boston’s 4-2 loss to the Penguins on Tuesday night, and threw a punch at Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry in the game’s final moments.

Marchand’s reputation cost him a spot in the All-Star game this year, and now it’s going to cost him some games at an important time for the Bruins.

Tuesday night’s episode happened after Jarry froze the puck with 25 seconds left in the game. He appeared to say something to Marchand, who then punched Jarry in the head. Marchand then jabbed Jarry in helmet with his stick as he was led off the ice by a linesman.

This isn't good from Marchand in the final minute of the game. Punch + stick swing on Jarry pic.twitter.com/yrq9Ek8o4i — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 9, 2022

Marchand was slapped with a match penalty and a roughing minor. A match penalty carries an automatic suspension pending a review by commissioner Gary Bettman.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy did not mince words about Marchand’s actions after the game.

“Honestly, a lack of discipline, obviously, on Brad’s part in that situation,” said Cassidy. “I just watched the replay at the end. It looks like some words were exchanged. I don’t know if there was an incident at the end of the second that precipitated that. I was in the room so I don’t know. Someone said that. Still, you’ve got to have better discipline at the end of the day. Brad’s a leader on our team and he’s got to control his emotions.”

There was indeed an incident between the two earlier in the game. Jarry was attempting to give a puck to a Penguins fan in the Boston crowd at the end of the second period, when Marchand skated over and knocked it off his stick.

Brad Marchand didn't let Tristan Jarry give a puck to a Pens fan in Boston 😂 pic.twitter.com/9U2VlSACqS — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 9, 2022

That was a rather harmless — and somewhat humorous — move by Marchand. Throwing a punch and poking a goaltender with his stick is not, and it is going to cost Marchand some games.

Marchand did not speak with reporters after the game, but Jarry did. He didn’t have much to say about the incident though.

“It’s part of the game,” said Jarry. “And I think it just stays on the ice.”

Marchand has a lengthy rap sheet over his 13-year NHL career, with seven different suspensions costing him a total of 22 games. His most recent suspension was just a few months ago, when he was suspended for three games in late November for slew footing Vancouver’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson.