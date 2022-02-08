BOSTON (CBS) — Even before Josh McDaniels officially accepted the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coaching position, the wheels were in motion in many minds in New England that a reunion with Bill O’Brien would be in the Patriots’ near future.

O’Brien is a Massachusetts native, and he spent five years working under Bill Belichick from 2007-11, serving as unofficial offensive coordinator in 2009 and 2010 and gaining that title in 2011. That history — and his continued success in football — make him an ideal candidate to replace McDaniels and steer the ship with Mac Jones at quarterback.

But it may not be that simple, based on some informed speculation that arose in recent days.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reminded everybody on Monday that Belichick’s relationship with O’Brien’s current boss — Alabama head honcho Nick Saban — adds a layer of complexity to a pursuit of O’Brien.

“We’ll see if Bill Belichick and Nick Saban agree, and work something out (I don’t think Belichick will straight up poach from his buddy),” Breer wrote.

Indeed, during the HBO special “Belichick & Saban: The Art Of Coaching,” both legendary coaches indicated how strongly they feel about assistant coaches leaving the team for their own opportunities while also taking some fellow assistants to the new gig. Moving up from the college ranks to the NFL wouldn’t be an apples-to-apples comparison, of course, but the same general principle may apply. As such, it’s possible that if Saban told Belichick that he’d be ticked off if the Patriots hired O’Brien, then Belichick would drop his pursuit.

Another potential hang-up came from ESPN’s Mike Reiss, who noted in his Sunday column that O’Brien may already be at the doorstep of getting head coaching opportunities in the NFL. Leaving Alabama may not even be necessary for O’Brien to get his second shot at leading an NFL franchise.

“Other than his Massachusetts roots, I’ve wondered why he would want to return for a second stint,” Reiss wrote. “That’s a top job at Alabama, where he is the offensive coordinator, and if he has another productive season in 2022 he’ll continue to be on the NFL head-coaching interview circuit as he was this year with Jacksonville.”

Reiss added: “Surely [Belichick] has considered that bringing O’Brien back in 2022 might only be a short-term fix and could leave him looking for another OC in 2023.”

That’s a significant consideration, as it could set Jones up to have three different offensive coordinators in his first three seasons. That’s certainly not a recipe for long-term comfort and success, so if O’Brien has head coaching aspirations and shares them with Belichick, it could keep the Patriots from seeking him out at all.

Where the Patriots might go without O’Brien is anyone’s guess. But Breer and Reiss both raised key issues that could lead the Patriots to look elsewhere for their next offensive coordinator.