Celtics Don't Have To Worry About James Harden On TuesdayThe Celtics will be going for their sixth straight win Tuesday night in Brooklyn, and they'll do so against a severely depleted Nets team.

Gillette Stadium To Host Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game In JulyAn All-Star game is coming to Massachusetts. The Premier Lacrosse League announced Tuesday that Gillette Stadium will host the league’s All-Star Game for the first time this July.

Report: Patriots Bringing Joe Judge Back To Coaching Staff As Offensive AssistantJoe Judge will soon be relocating back to New England, according to a report.

Celtics, Bucks Reportedly Discussing Trade Involving Dennis Schroder, Grant WilliamsGrant Williams is an important piece to the Celtics this season, but his development has other teams interested in his services ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Two Potential Snags That May Prevent A Bill O'Brien-Patriots ReunionEven before Josh McDaniels officially accepted the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching position, the wheels were in motion in many minds in New England that a reunion with Bill O'Brien would be in the Patriots' near future.