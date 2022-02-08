BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will be going for their sixth straight win Tuesday night in Brooklyn, and they’ll do so against a severely depleted Nets team. James Harden has been ruled out for the contest due to a left hamstring injury.
At least that is what the Nets are saying. There is some doubt surrounding Harden's injury given that he participated in Tuesday's shootaround and looked to be his usual self. There have been reports that Harden is no longer happy in Brooklyn, and may be angling for a trade ahead of Thursday's deadline.
He is just one of the many Nets players that will not be taking the floor against Boston on Tuesday night, as the Nets look to snap an eight-game losing streak. Kevin Durant remains out with an MCL strain and Kyrie Irving can't play because the game is in Brooklyn. Nic Claxton (hamstring), LaMarcus Aldridge (sprained left ankle), and Paul Millsap (personal reasons) are all out as well.
The Celtics are on a roll, winners of seven of their last eight games. They have the best defense in the NBA over the last 15 games, and at 30-25, are in a virtual tie with Brooklyn for the seven-seed in the Eastern Conference.
Tuesday night is Boston’s last game ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.