SALEM (CBS) – The city of Salem is ending its COVID-related public health rules. The Board of Health voted unanimously Tuesday to rescind the city’s indoor mask and proof of vaccination requirements, effective immediately.
The orders were put into place in December when the omicron variant was surging.
All Salem businesses are allowed to establish their own safety requirements for customers and employees.
The Board of Health said the decreasing rates of cases and hospitalizations were behind the decision.
“We will continue to respond to the data and never lose sight of our primary goal: keeping Salem safe, open, and strong,” Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said.