BROCKTON (CBS) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a 51-year-old man in Brockton. Harry Williams was killed over the weekend.
Officers responded to Auna Drive around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday. Williams was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, 26-year-old Kevin Gomes, of Brockton, was arrested on Tuesday.
Investigators determined that Gomes was the suspect based on witness interviews, physical evidence, and video surveillance, the D.A. said.
Gomes will be arraigned on one murder charge in Brockton District Court on Wednesday.
Brockton and State Police are still investigating.