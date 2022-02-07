SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Lowell designer Stephanie Munoz has always had a creative flair. From making handbags and backpacks out of denim jeans at a young age to designing menswear for New England’s biggest athletes, Munoz’s mission has always been to empower others – especially people of color.

“I’ve been designing since I was eight years old,” Munoz told WBZ-TV.

“I really use fashion as a way to instill confidence into my clients,” Munoz said from her new pop-up shop in Somerville. “It makes me feel amazing knowing that I was a part of that woman’s – or even that man’s journey, finding a job.”

Munoz made sure the McCourty twins were suited up off the football field during her time with the brand 9Tailors.

“Designing the suits, the photoshoot, her energy to me was remarkable,” New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty said of Munoz.

She brought the twins’ vision to life by creating suit jackets and pants for their charity event to benefit sickle cell research.

“Their foundation focuses on sickle cell which targets the African American community,” Munoz described.

“She helped out in a big way, came through,” said McCourty. “People still ask us about those suits.”

The Lowell designer’s work can be found at a store called Bogosplit in Somerville’s Assembly Row, made up of a collection of pop-up shops by local small business owners.

Munoz is now working on a loungewear line focused on helping women feel empowered in their own skin.

“You can go to a luxury brand and you can pick something up there, but the fact that you believe in my brand and you believe that I can provide you with that luxury experience, that quality garment,” Munoz said. “It definitely makes me feel like I’m doing something right.”