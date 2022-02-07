BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a grand old time at the Pro Bowl on Sunday, showing off some of his dance moves in the end zone.

Unfortunately for Mac, his long touchdown run didn’t count. But the quarterback still made it a point to do a little dancing after he thought that he had found pay dirt.

That particular scene played out at the end of the AFC’s 41-35 win on Sunday, when Jones took a snap on third down at the AFC’s 29-yard line just ahead of the two-minute warning. He came up shy of the first down when the refs whistled the play dead, but Jones just kept running. And running.

The Patriots/AFC quarterback sprinted for what he believed was a 71-yard touchdown run. He celebrated by breaking into the Griddy, a celebratory dance that is usually done by Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson.

Mac’s rendition was… interesting. But it got a laugh from just about everyone in Las Vegas.

Jones had a big smile on his face after he learned that his touchdown didn’t count. And the very next play, he hit Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris for a first down to help the AFC run out the clock for the victory.

Jones finished his first Pro Bowl 12-of-16 for 112 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His day began in the second quarter, when he hit Pittsburgh’s Diontae Johnson for a two-point conversion, and he also had a touchdown to Hunter Renfroe for a six-yard score, capping off a 95-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter.

Jones wasn’t the only Patriots player in Las Vegas for Sunday’s exhibition. Matthew Judon got the start on defense and led the AFC with six total “tackles,” while cornerback J.C. Jackson picked off Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson in the end zone in the first quarter.

An undrafted Patriots corner picking off Russell Wilson in the end zone? Where have we heard that one before?