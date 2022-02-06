ASHLAND (CBS) — A train slammed into a car in Ashland Sunday night. The car was stuck on the tracks and no one was it at the time of the crash, according to the Ashland Fire Department.
No one was injured. The car was severely damaged.
Firefighters responded to a fuel leak from the car while Keolis worked to remove the vehicle from the tracks.

The Cherry Street crossing was closed so the train could be inspected.