By CBSBoston.com Staff
Medford News

MEDFORD (CBS) — Three people were hurt after a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Medford.

An SUV went over a guardrail and smashed into a tree at the corner of Roosevelt Circle and Westwood Avenue.

Everyone in the car needed to be extricated by first responders and rushed to the hospital.

First responders in Medford responded to a serious crash early Sunday (Photo Via Medford Firefighters Local 1032 Twitter)

Firefighters believe speed and icy road conditions were behind the crash.

