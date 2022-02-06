BOSTON (CBS) – Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, a Democratic candidate for Massachusetts Governor, joined Jon Keller to discuss her campaign.
Chang-Diaz says more urgency is needed to help working families and address issues such as rising housing prices, student debt and universal early childhood education.READ MORE: NH Senate Passes Bill To Require Civics Exam In College
“In my time in office I have seen that we don’t actually have to wait, we can do a lot better than this,” Chang-Diaz said. “We can achieve real systemic change when we decide to, but we need a lot more urgency in our work on Beacon Hill and the governor’s office is a huge lever for injecting that urgency.”
Chang-Diaz said she supports a statewide mask mandate in schools and said more should have been done to address the COVID spike over the holidays that led to a high demand for testing. “It was totally predictable,” Chang-Diaz said. “We could have done a lot better at getting prepared for that.”READ MORE: Windshields Smashed By Flying Snow, Ice In New Hampshire
Despite a price tag in the billions, Chang-Diaz is calling for universal childhood education and care. “We are one of the wealthiest states in one of the wealthiest countries in the world,” Chang-Diaz said. “This is something we should have done years ago, and other states are lapping us on this.”
Chang-Diaz is running against Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and Harvard professor Danielle Allen in the Democratic primary for governor.MORE NEWS: Wake Being Held Sunday For Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe
Former State Rep. Geoff Diehl and businessman Chris Doughty are running as Republicans.