WESTFORD (CBS) — Word of last week’s game between the Westford Academy and Wayland High School girls’ basketball teams has traveled fast, but it is not the score that anyone is talking about. A Wayland High School player says she was subjected to multiple racial slurs during the game at Westford Academy.

As a result, Westford Academy banned students from being allowed to attend any of the following weeks’ games.

Chris Sanders is a member of the Westford School Committee and expressed his disappointment in a Facebook post.

He wrote, “Our community has done some really good work with respect to diversity, equity, and inclusion, but this incident is a clear indication is a clear indication that we have much more work to do.”

Wayland Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Omar Easy came out with his own letter written directly to the superintendent of Westford Public Schools.

“It is inconceivable that one of our students had to endure such disrespectful behavior throughout the entire game,” the letter stated. “At this point, Wayland Public Schools will not be competing in any athletic events this spring against Westford Public Schools.”

Dr. Easy stated that he remained open to collaborating with Westford Public Schools to, “foster a safe and anti-racist environment for their students.”

WBZ-TV reached out to the superintendents from both districts for this report but did not receive responses.