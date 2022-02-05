BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins are hosting an Olympic Watch Party at Warrior Ice Arena as the U.S Women’s Hockey Team plays the Russian Olympic Committee Saturday morning.
The B’s invited local youth girls hockey teams to come by and watch, starting at 8 a.m.
Former professional hockey players and Olympians are there to greet the kids, including 1998 gold-medal Olympian and Boston Pride President Colleen Coyne and Boston Blades players.
Team USA won their first preliminary game Thursday against Finland.