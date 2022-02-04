BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,195 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday, putting the state over 1,500,000 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,502,248.
Despite hitting another grim milestone, some COVID numbers across the state continue to improve.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.63%, down from 5.89% the day before. There are 1,583 people currently in the hospital with COVID, a number that has continued to dwindle.
There were 63 additional deaths reported on Friday. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 21,755.
There were 91,672 total new tests reported.
Approximately 50% of the patients who tested positive for COVID were hospitalized for a different reason.
There are also 264 patients currently in intensive care.