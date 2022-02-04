FOXBORO (CBS) — While Bill O’Brien is the talk of the town when it comes to New England’s vacancy at offensive coordinator, there is another pretty intriguing name floating around. Former Dolphins and Jets head coach Adam Gase has entered the chat when it comes to replacing Josh McDaniels on Bill Belichick’s staff.
According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, Gase's name "keeps popping up" around the league for New England's offensive coordinator vacancy. That probably won't sit too well with Patriots fans, as Gase didn't enjoy much success during his time as a head coach. He did provide some pretty funny memes and moments, but his teams were mostly disappointments.
But Gase, 43, enjoyed a lot of success as a quarterback coach and offensive coordinator, which is exactly what the Patriots need this offseason. He was Denver's OC in 2013 when a rejuvenated Peyton Manning broke several passing records for the Broncos.
Belichick has long respected Gase, and there was some speculation that Gase was in line to replace QB coach Jedd Fisch after he was fired by the Jets in 2020. The Patriots head coach heaped praises on Gase ahead of the Patriots-Jets regular season finale that year, one of the many times that he has stated his fandom of the coach.

Gase had a 10-6 record in his first season as a head coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2016, but never led his teams to a winning record after that. Overall, he was 32-48 over his five seasons with the Dolphins and Jets.