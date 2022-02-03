BOSTON (CBS) – The number of COVID cases in Massachusetts is down 65% over the last two weeks. Some business owners are wondering why COVID restrictions remain in place, making a plea for a sense of normalcy.

“Mayor Wu, we need help,” said restaurant owner Doug Bacon. “It’s time to move on from these restrictions and mandates.”

As we reach the two-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bacon, who owns eight restaurants and bars in Boston, believes now is the time to ease up on the mask and vaccine mandates.

“Some of the cities and towns around us do not have a vaccine mandate,” Bacon said. “When a group of people are going out, if even one person is not vaccinated – they’re going to go to Quincy, Somerville or somewhere else.”

But is it safe to leave the face mask at home? A Tufts Medical Center epidemiologist says we’re almost there.

“I think in the next couple of weeks it would be reasonable to start lifting some of the things that we have put in place to buckle us up for the surge we had in the winter,” said Dr. Gabriela Andujar Vazquez.

The decision in Boston is up to Mayor Michelle Wu, who says she’s still weighing the risks. “Public health and public safety is always going to drive our decision making first in the city of Boston and closing the disparities that we have seen deepen during the pandemic,” Wu said.

Struggling restaurant owners are asking if not now, when?

“Can we have some hope that it might be in a week, two weeks?” Bacon said. “It’s a barrier and everyone in Boston in my industry is feeling it and it’s overbearing and it’s time to move on.”