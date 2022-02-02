ANDOVER (CBS) – Kristin Tomaselli says it’s been more than a week since her mother had hot water at her Andover apartment. Turning on the faucet, Kristin says the water, “feels like ice, it’s freezing.”

The building is run by the Andover Housing Authority. Kristin’s mom says she’s been calling and asking them to fix it. Every time, she says they would tell her they were working on it. But days went by, and still no hot water. In all, 40 apartments had the same problem.

Kristin says the rent is paid on time and heat and hot water is one of the basic necessities. She’s right about that. State Department of Health regulations say landlords are required to provide the hot water for use at a temperature of not less than 110°F.

Frustrated, Kristin reached out to the I-Team for help. We contacted Town Manager Andrew Flanagan who told us there was an issue with the Andover Housing Authority’s gas line. He went on to say, “everyone has heat and hot water, and the Andover Housing Authority is working with the gas company on a resolution.”

But Kristin said her mother’s apartment and the others did not have hot water. The I-Team went to check the water temperature and found it was cold. That’s when the I-Team went back to the town for answers, and within 48 hours, Kristin was packing her mom’s bags.

The Housing Authority told residents to evacuate while the utility company works to make repairs and get the hot water back on.

“I think that had a lot to do with you,” Kristin said. “It should have been an emergency the day they stopped having hot water.”

The town says some residents were taken to a nearby hotel. Andover Housing Authority, which is overseen by the state, says the contractor has started the repairs but it could take several days before residents will likely be able to go home.

The Department of Housing and Community Development tells the I-Team, “DHCD began working with the Andover Housing Authority on January 21 to address a gas supply issue primarily affecting one building within the Chestnut Court development. DHCD is working with the AHA to put in place an action plan to determine the extent of repairs needed. Additionally, AHA has safely relocated tenants in affected units, either with family or in a hotel, while repairs are underway.”

Full statement of Town Manager, Andrew Flanagan:

Residents from 40 units were evacuated yesterday and transitioned to a hotel in Andover. The evacuation was necessary so that the Andover Housing Authority’s contractor could make the necessary repair to the gas line. Andover Police, Andover Fire Rescue and our Elder Services Division were able to assist the Housing Authority with transitioning residents to the hotel. The effort was coordinated by the police department and elder services and fire rescue personnel assisted residents with mobility issues. We were able to transport residents using our Elder Services vans.

We are prepared to provide whatever resources are necessary to assist residents during the transition and get them home as soon as possible. With regard to the repair, that is being managed solely by the Andover Housing Authority. As you know, the State is responsible for the oversight of the Housing Authority. The Housing Authority is not a town agency and we have no oversight of the repair, their budget or general operation.