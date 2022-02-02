BOSTON (CBS) — Sifting through all the rumors and rumblings ahead of the NBA trade deadline, one thing seems certain: Dennis Schroder’s days in Boston are numbered.

The point guard is expected to be moved ahead of next Thursday’s deadline, since Boston does not own his Bird Rights heading into the offseason and Schroder will likely be priced out of the Celtics’ range in free agency. It’s been reported that Brad Stevens is looking to deal Schroder and his $5.9 million salary, but not bring any salary back in the deal.

One team to watch in the Schroder sweepstakes is the Chicago Bulls, according to Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype. The two discussed the Bulls as a potential Schroder suitor in the HoopsHype podcast on Wednesday, especially with Chicago now dealing with injuries to guards Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.

“He’s the type of player the Bulls can buy low on for a second-round pick and a player like Troy Brown Jr., for example,” said Scotto.

Gozlan agrees that the Celtics probably won’t get too much in return for Schroder, and likes Chicago as a potential landing spot because of Schroder’s relationship with Bulls head coach Billy Donovan. Schroder thrived under Donovan in their two seasons together in Oklahoma City, and he could be a good fit alongside DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine while Chicago waits for Ball (torn meniscus) and Caruso (fractured wrist) to return.

Schroder hasn’t been a perfect fit with the Celtics, but he has put up some solid numbers in Boston. He’s started 25 of the 45 games that he’s played, averaging 14.6 points off 44 percent shooting from the floor to go with 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.