BOSTON (CBS) – A Lynn snowplow driver interviewed by WBZ-TV during Saturday’s blizzard is being honored by Thomas’ English Muffins.
Andy Barr was describing how easy the snow was to move.READ MORE: Karen Read Free On $50,000 Bail In Death Of Boyfriend Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe
“It’s like bread and butter,” Barr said in an interview with WBZ’s Anna Meiler. “Like a Thomas’ English Muffin with some jam. It spreads nice and gets all the nooks and crannies. It’s powder. It’s easy.”READ MORE: Police Arrest Brookline Teen For Allegedly Setting Vacant House On Fire
Thomas’ named Barr the Official Snowplow of Thomas’ English Muffins. The company promised the city of Boston free English muffins to keep everyone “warm and toasty” during the next “wicked snowstorm.”MORE NEWS: Can PCR And Rapid Tests Both Be Wrong? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your COVID Questions
Thomas’ said details about the giveaway will be made later.