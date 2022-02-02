CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Andrea Campbell, Boston News

BOSTON (CBS) – Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell is entering the race for Massachusetts Attorney General.

She will officially launch her campaign at an event in Dorchester Wednesday morning.

Campbell ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor last year.

She joins labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan as the only two candidates in the race.

Attorney General Maura Healey is running for governor.

CBSBoston.com Staff