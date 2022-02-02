BOSTON (CBS) – Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell is entering the race for Massachusetts Attorney General.
She will officially launch her campaign at an event in Dorchester Wednesday morning.
Campbell ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor last year.
I’ve dedicated my life to fighting for greater equity and opportunity. Now I’m running for Attorney General to be an advocate for fundamental change and progress. Will you join us? https://t.co/LO7DBUighY pic.twitter.com/3pOpVUTe5F
She joins labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan as the only two candidates in the race.
Attorney General Maura Healey is running for governor.