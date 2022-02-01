Josh McDaniels Introduced By Raiders, Eyes Success In Second Stint As Head CoachThirteen years after his failed stint as a head coach in Denver, Josh McDaniels is ready for his next shot as a head coach with the Las Vegas Raiders and hopes the lessons he learned with the Broncos leads to more success his second time around.

Celtics Run Past Short-Handed Heat 122-92Jaylen Brown had 29 points, Jayson Tatum added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Miami Heat 122-92 on Monday night.

Tom Brady Insists He Hasn't Made Retirement Decision Yet, Doesn't Know How Report Went PublicDespite all of the reports, Tom Brady insists that he has not retired. Not yet, anyway.

Willie O'Ree's Congressional Gold Medal Signed Into LawWillie O'Ree, who broke the NHL's color barrier in 1958, is another step closer to receiving his Congressional Gold Medal.

Where Will Jimmy Garoppolo Play Next? Early Odds Say Pittsburgh Or WashingtonConsidering his win-loss record as a starting quarterback, it was fair to wonder why the 49ers weren't fully sold on Jimmy Garoppolo as their No. 1 guy. Sunday night's late-game collapse, though, provided a stark picture of why that is indeed the case.