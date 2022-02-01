WASHINGTON (CBS) – Pfizer is expected to ask the FDA for emergency authorization for its COVID vaccine for children under 5 as early as Tuesday.
It’s a two-dose vaccination that’s one-tenth the strength of the adult Pfizer shot.
According to the New York Times, shots for young kids could be ready by the end of the month.
Pfizer said its’ studies found the vaccine was effective in children 6 months to 2 years old, but the antibody response was less in 2-to-4 year olds.
Studies on giving kids in that age group a third dose are ongoing.