BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,628 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. There were also 127 additional deaths reported from Saturday to Monday.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is down to 7.13%.READ MORE: 'It Stings': Patriots Fans React To Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,488,251. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 21,546.READ MORE: Thursday-Friday Storm To Bring Wintry Mix, Flooding Likely
There were 49,0434 total new tests reported.
There are 1,965 people currently in the hospital with COVID.MORE NEWS: Tom Brady Announces Official Retirement
There are also 307 patients currently in intensive care.