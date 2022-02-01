BOSTON (CBS) — As if New England needed a reminder that the first run of three Super Bowls happened a very long time ago, there is now this: Adam Vinatieri’s son has made his college commitment.

A.J. Vinatieri shared on Twitter that he’s “100% committed” to UMass football.

“God has a plan for me, and this is the beginning of a new chapter,” Vinatieri said.

A.J. had the advantage of learning from one of the best. Adam Vinatieri of course won four Super Bowls — three with the Patriots, one with the Colts — and made some of the most memorable kicks in NFL history during his 24-year career. He scored the most points in Colts franchise history (by a significant margin) and scored the second-most points in Patriots history in a career that will likely land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In his announcement, A.J. thanked his family, teammates and coaches, while thanking his farther for “being my biggest role model and helping me become the man I am today.”

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee celebrated the news on Twitter.

Big congrats to @AjVinatieri. Decided to go to UMass tonight..Full scholarship for the 🏈 bomber. His last name is epic, but his work ethic and composure are my favorite things about him. CONGRATS PAISAN. You deserve this. I guess I’m a Minutemen fan now. 🗣🗣 Let’s go Men pic.twitter.com/dPfqOQ0tuN — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 1, 2022

A.J. kicked and punted in high school, though he describes himself as a punter on social media. Given the lineage, UMass may ultimately give him a shot at kicking some field goals.