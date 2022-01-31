BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Time 2.0 has hit another roadblock.
After the veteran netminder allowed five goals on 27 shots in a loss to the Ducks last week, he didn’t feel quite right. As a result, he missed the Bruins’ games over the weekend, and he’ll miss the final game before the All-Star break on Tuesday night.
“Tuukka hasn’t even practiced, so it’s highly unlikely we’ll see him until after the break,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said Sunday night.
Rask returned to the Bruins in mid-January, after missing the first half of the season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn hip labrum.
Rask won his first start — his first game action since last year’s postseason — when he allowed two goals on 27 shots against the Flyers. He was pulled after one period in his second start, when he allowed five goals on just 12 shots. He won his third start, allowing two goals on 24 shots against Winnipeg, before his losing performance vs. Anaheim last Monday.
Linus Ullmark has started all three games for Boston since Rask felt the injury, going 1-1-1 with an underwhelming .897 save percentage and 3.58 goals-against average. He was pulled from Sunday’s loss in Dallas after allowing four goals on 15 shots.
Rookie Jeremy Swayman was called up to back up Ullmark on Sunday and ended up playing more than half the game, making 12 saves on 14 shots faced.