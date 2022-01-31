BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 12,127 new confirmed COVID cases on Monday, after no reports over the weekend. There were also 83 additional deaths reported from Friday.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is down to 7.43%.READ MORE: Lynn Man Says Snowbank Blocked Off His Street During Saturday's Blizzard
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,485,623. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 21,419.READ MORE: Several Massachusetts Schools Close Monday To Allow Extra Time For Snow Removal
There were 195,906 total new tests reported.
There are 2,202 people currently in the hospital with COVID.MORE NEWS: Security Upgrades Planned At South Shore Plaza After Deadly Shooting
There are also 348 patients currently in intensive care.