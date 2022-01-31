BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices are on the rise again in Massachusetts. The average cost of a gallon of gas in the state is up 3 cents from last week, according to AAA.
The average price per gallon is now $3.39, which is also 3 cents higher than the national average.
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are one factor that's driving up costs, AAA says.
“Uncertainty over Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine is contributing to higher crude oil prices, which are closing in on $90 per barrel,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market. Higher oil prices will lead to higher pump prices for drivers.”
Gas in Massachusetts costs a penny more than it did a month ago and is a dollar higher than it was at this time last year, per AAA.