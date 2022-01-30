BOSTON (CBS) – Attorney General Maura Healey pushed back on concerns from some that she could be seen as an “anti-business” candidate for Massachusetts governor.

Healey joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller for a one-on-one interview. Keller said some members of the business community, both Republican and Democrat, have shared with him concerns about what it could mean for them if Healey is elected.

The newest entry on the Democratic side in the race to replace Gov. Charlie Baker said she is a person “open to communication who has listened” to members of the business community.

“Business benefits when every family is doing well economically,” Healey said. “Every family sees an opportunity for mobility. Some of the things I’ve been talking with business leaders about include workforce development. You’ve got a lot of jobs that are open right now. We have to find ways to train up people to fill jobs that are readily available right now in our state.”

Healey was asked about her decision to run this year as opposed to opposing Baker when he successfully ran for re-election four years ago.

“Right now we face a time of tremendous urgency as we move through this pandemic,” Healey said. “We need to get our economy back on track. We need an economy where everyone is going to thrive. We need to address our climate change situation. There is so much work on so many fronts. And I just believe that I am the person with skills, the experience, to move us forward in this really great state.”

Healey declined to say if she would have entered the race if Baker decided to run for a third term.