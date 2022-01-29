BOSTON (CBS) — It appears as though Tom Brady does not intend to drag out the suspense regarding his playing future in the NFL.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, several members of Brady’s “inner circle” believe “that the all-time great is preparing to retire from the game.” The report said “a formal announcement expected shortly.”

La Canfora added that Brady does not want to announce his retirement during Super Bowl week, and he wouldn’t want to wait until after Super Bowl week, either. That by necessity means that an announcement is expected in the coming days.

“Brady is fully aware of the ripple effect his departure would have on the organization, and however he opts to formalize his plans – on social media or through a press conference or both – there is a growing anticipation that it’s coming this week,” La Canfora reported.

Adding to the smoke regarding a retirement announcement from Brady, the New York Post reported that Brady’s longtime assistant — Ben Rawitz — has been reaching out to other NFL quarterbacks to offer his services. Rawitz has been Brady’s assistant dating back to the quarterback’s time with the Patriots.

There wasn’t much retirement talk surrounding Brady up until the playoffs began, when ESPN’s Seth Wickersham opined that this would be Brady’s final season. A week later, heavy-hitter national reporters all indicated that there was a very real chance that Brady would call it a career whenever the Buccaneers’ season ended.

Once the season did end, Brady addressed the situation much the same way as he did after the 2017 season, when he said he’d have to heavily weigh family commitments and obligations before dedicating himself to continue playing. Four years ago, he obviously decided to keep playing, and he’s won two Super Bowls since.

At 44, the dynamics of the equation have changed some, bringing about the very real possibility that Tom Brady has played his final NFL game. We should know with certainty in the coming week.