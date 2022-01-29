BOSTON (CBS) — A driver has died after a wrong-way crash involving multiple cars on Route 93 in Boston. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday near the Columbia Road exit.
Massachusetts State Police said a 2009 Chevy Tahoe was driving south on the northbound side of the road when it hit three other vehicles, including a Logan Express bus.
The SUV's driver, an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 31-year-old Richard Crawford, of Everett.
All of the other drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Boston Medical Center. No passengers on the bus were hurt.
It's unclear why the driver was on the wrong side of the highway. Police are investigating.