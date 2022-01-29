BOSTON (CBS) — A massive snowstorm like Saturday’s has most people hunkering down and staying inside. Dave Waller is no different – except he has chosen to watch the storm from his lighthouse on The Graves, an island in Boston Harbor.
“Everybody should be out here,” he told WBZ-TV. The Graves Light owner was able to share a unique view of waves crashing into the island.READ MORE: Tom Brady Is Officially Retiring From Football After 22 Seasons, According To ESPN
“Everything is completely covered with water.”
READ MORE: Who Has The Most? Snow Totals For January 29 Storm
Wave heights were reported to be as high as 20 feet in Boston Harbor Saturday afternoon.
“We were watching WBZ and we heard about how big this thing was going to get and I called around to a bunch of friends and everybody said no except two other knuckleheads. We came out yesterday, dead calm, and got a bunch of firewood and food. We’re all provisioned up and ready to ride it out,” said Waller.
This is the biggest storm Waller has spent out in the lighthouse, he said. Their anemometers to measure wind gusts broke somewhere after hitting 65 mph.MORE NEWS: 'It's A Sad Day For All Of New England,' WBZ-TV's Dan Roche Says Of Tom Brady Retirement
So what’s for dinner in the lighthouse? A Portuguese fisherman’s stew, Waller said.