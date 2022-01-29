BOSTON (CBS) – The Blizzard of 2022 is official. Boston got 23.7 inches of snow Saturday at Logan Airport, making January 29, 2022 the second largest January storm every recorded in the city. This is now the seventh biggest snowstorm of all time in Boston’s recorded history.

The record is still 27.6 inches set back in February 2003.

Our first blizzard in four years was officially verified late Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service in Boston and several other parts of Massachusetts, including Worcester, Beverly, Hyannis, Marshfield and Martha’s Vineyard.

It was also a blizzard in Providence, Westerly, Newport and Block Island in Rhode Island.

That’s not to say that a blizzard didn’t occur in other locations, it certainly did. These are just the locations at which the National Weather Service has official recording stations (known as ASOS) that registered blizzard conditions.

To qualify, you must record visibilities equal to or less than quarter of a mile from either falling or blowing snow along with frequent wind gusts to 35 mph or more. And, all of this has to occur for at least three consecutive hours.

Many of the NWS stations stopped reporting mid-storm (likely taken out by the wind). Had that not happened, we may had recorded an official blizzard in Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown and Smithfield, Rhode Island as well.

A storm of this magnitude doesn’t occur very often. The last time we had blizzard conditions in our area was March 13, 2018.

TIMELINE:

7 p.m.-Midnight Saturday: The snow tapers to moderate and then light and shuts off completely by midnight.

WHEN TO SHOVEL/SNOW BLOW:

If it were me, I’d wait until it were over. Maybe head out after 7 p.m. There may be an additional inch or two after 7p.m. but you can get the majority. Or, to heck with it, stay inside, put on a movie and clean it up Sunday morning! The winds will be much lighter by then and temperatures will be similar (very cold, so bundle up).

HOW MUCH SNOW:

Several towns had close to two feet or more as predicted. You can see the entire list here.

THE FLUFF FACTOR:

The snow is very light and fluffy with temperatures being quite cold throughout the storm. A “typical” liquid to snow ratio in a snow storm is about 10:1, meaning 10” of snow for every one inch of liquid. We anticipate ratios near 20:1 in this storm, major fluff. Trying to measure the snow will be exceedingly difficult due to strong winds creating huge drifts.

We will continue to update the situation as new data comes in. We urge that you stay tuned in order to stay safe. We will have you covered on CBSBoston.com, WBZ-TV and CBS Boston News