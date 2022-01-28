BOSTON (CBS) — A chance to get away to ski, enjoy a winemaker-hosted dinner, and engage in free fitness classes in Boston are all apart of this weekend’s To Do List.
BRETTON WOODS WINTER ACTIVITIES
This winter, Bretton Woods is offering a full slate of activities and events for people of all ages. New Hampshire’s largest ski area is a short drive from Boston, and there you can find everything, from a snow-shoeing excursion, fat biking, a tubing hill and award-winning skiing and riding.
When: Now
Where: 310 Mt. Washington Hotel Rd., Bretton Woods, NH
Cost: Full look at costs is available at their website
BOSTON WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL
The Boston Wine and Food Festival is back for the 33rd year. Now through the end of March, events include winemaker-hosted dinners, seminars, and tastings.
https://www.boswineandfoodfestival.com
When: now through late March
Where: Boston Harbor Hotel, 70 Rowes Wharf, Boston
Cost: Prices are available here
FROST FIT 2022
Frost Fit 2022 is bringing you free fitness classes through the winter. It’s presented by the Esplanade Association, with workouts led by Lynx Fitness Club and the November Project.
When: Now through March
Where: Meeting locations vary. Fitness schedule can be found here.
Cost: Free
PUBLICO STREET BISTRO & GARDEN
To get that Winter Wonderland feel in the city, check out the lodge at Publico Street Bistro and Garden. The pop up features seasonal decor and menu options and is open Thursdays through Sundays starting at 4 p.m.
When: Thursdays-Sundays, beginning at 4 p.m.
Where: Publico Street Bistro & Garden, 11 Dorchester Street, Boston
Cost: N/A