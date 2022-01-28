Weather Alert:Nor’easter Likely To Bring More Than 2 Feet Of Snow And Possibly Blizzard Conditions Saturday
By Rachel Holt
BOSTON (CBS) — A chance to get away to ski, enjoy a winemaker-hosted dinner, and engage in free fitness classes in Boston are all apart of this weekend’s To Do List.

BRETTON WOODS WINTER ACTIVITIES

This winter, Bretton Woods is offering a full slate of activities and events for people of all ages. New Hampshire’s largest ski area is a short drive from Boston, and there you can find everything, from a snow-shoeing excursion, fat biking, a tubing hill and award-winning skiing and riding.

brettonwoods.com

When: Now
Where: 310 Mt. Washington Hotel Rd., Bretton Woods, NH
Cost: Full look at costs is available at their website

BOSTON WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL

The Boston Wine and Food Festival is back for the 33rd year. Now through the end of March, events include winemaker-hosted dinners, seminars, and tastings.

https://www.boswineandfoodfestival.com

When: now through late March
Where: Boston Harbor Hotel, 70 Rowes Wharf, Boston
Cost: Prices are available here

FROST FIT 2022

Frost Fit 2022 is bringing you free fitness classes through the winter. It’s presented by the Esplanade Association, with workouts led by Lynx Fitness Club and the November Project.

https://esplanade.org/Fitness

When: Now through March
Where: Meeting locations vary. Fitness schedule can be found here.
Cost: Free

PUBLICO STREET BISTRO & GARDEN

To get that Winter Wonderland feel in the city, check out the lodge at Publico Street Bistro and Garden. The pop up features seasonal decor and menu options and is open Thursdays through Sundays starting at 4 p.m.

https://www.publicoboston.com

When: Thursdays-Sundays, beginning at 4 p.m.
Where: Publico Street Bistro & Garden, 11 Dorchester Street, Boston
Cost: N/A

Rachel Holt