Gabriel Landeskog Explains Why He Went After Taylor Hall Following Clean Hit On Nathan MacKinnonIn the NHL, players who deliver bad hits have to answer for their actions on a regular basis. Sometimes, that's the case for players who deliver clean hits, too.

What Do Celtics Have Cooking On Trade Front With Deadline Two Weeks Away?The NBA trade deadline is two weeks away, and it sounds like the Boston Celtics are going to be pretty active as Feb. 10 approaches.

Avalanche Beat Bruins, 4-3 In OTThe Colorado Avalanche rallied past the Boston Bruins 4-3 in overtime Wednesday night for their 17th straight home victory.

Report: Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler No Longer Favorites For Raiders As Head Coach, GMJosh McDaniels felt so good about his chances of landing the Raiders' head coaching job that he apparently began making calls to assistants around the league to build a potential staff in Las Vegas. That planning was premature.

Rob Gronkowski Would Retire If He Had To Decide Future Right NowRob Gronkowski said that if he had to make a decision at this exact moment, he would opt for retirement over playing another season in the NFL.