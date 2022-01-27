BOSTON (CBS) — A Mattapan man was arraigned on murder and armed assault charges Thursday after allegedly stabbing 33-year-old Ronald Reed and another man in Roxbury. Prosecutors say 42-year-old Raymond Vega-Castro stabbed Reed when Reed tried to defend the other stabbing victim.
Reed later died in the hospital, while the other stabbing victim is expected to recover. The stabbings took place in the area of Rockville Park around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Vega-Castro was ordered to be held without bail during his arraignment in Roxbury District Court on Thursday.
According to prosecutors, Vega-Castro first attacked a neighbor of both of the men who were stabbed. Then, the stabbing victim who survived got into an altercation with Vega-Castro. After that, Reed tried to intervene but was stabbed in the chest.
Police were able to later track down Vega-Castro thanks to a GPS monitor he was ordered to wear after being released on bail following a breaking and entering case last year.
Officers found him using coordinates from the GPS.